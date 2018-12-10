Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Feeling OK following neck injury
Coach Jason Garrett said Elliott doesn't seem to have any lingering issues from the neck injury he suffered during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
On the Cowboys' first possession of the fourth quarter, Elliott incurred a 15-yard penalty for lowering his head to initiate contact. Because he took some time to stand up, the training staff examined him intently but never gave him an official designation as he reentered the game six snaps later, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Elliott didn't seem worse for wear thereafter en route to 192 yards from scrimmage on 40 touches, surpassing his previous career high in the latter category by six. Due to the combination of missing time and the sheer magnitude of his workload Sunday, it wouldn't surprise if his practice reps are capped in some way this week. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether the Cowboys opt for such an approach.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Receives 40 touches•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Productive all-around stat line•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with sore hip•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores for third straight game•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 201 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...