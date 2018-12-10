Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Feeling OK following neck injury

Coach Jason Garrett said Elliott doesn't seem to have any lingering issues from the neck injury he suffered during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

On the Cowboys' first possession of the fourth quarter, Elliott incurred a 15-yard penalty for lowering his head to initiate contact. Because he took some time to stand up, the training staff examined him intently but never gave him an official designation as he reentered the game six snaps later, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Elliott didn't seem worse for wear thereafter en route to 192 yards from scrimmage on 40 touches, surpassing his previous career high in the latter category by six. Due to the combination of missing time and the sheer magnitude of his workload Sunday, it wouldn't surprise if his practice reps are capped in some way this week. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether the Cowboys opt for such an approach.