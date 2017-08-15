Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Files appeal of suspension
Elliott filed his appeal of a six-game suspension with the NFL on Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.
The move is merely procedural, but expected, as Elliott seeks a reduction of his ban for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league office must schedule a hearing within 10 days of receiving paperwork from the running back, but it's unclear if an adjustment, if any, will occur before the regular season kicks off. At the moment, Elliott can attend all practices and play in all preseason games before the final roster cut date of Sept. 2, at which point the suspension will begin.
