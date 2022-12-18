Elliott rushed the ball 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jaguars. He added two receptions on two targets for 13 yards.

Elliott looked to be in line for a big game, as he tallied 41 total yards and a touchdown on Dallas' first two offensive possessions. However, he managed only 13 yards on seven carries in the second half to turn in a solid, yet unspectacular performance. Positively, Elliott remains a force near the goal line, as he now has at least one touchdown in seven consecutive games and has 10 on the season.