Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Finds end zone in loss to Panthers

Elliott carried 15 times for 69 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Panthers. He also caught three of four targets for 17 additional yards in the 16-8 loss.

Elliott struggled to get anything going early on, but he improved as the game went along and wound up with a respectable fantasy showing thanks to a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He received an uncharacteristically low number of carries, tying for the third-fewest of his NFL career, and managed a long gain of 17 yards. Considering the difficulty of the matchup and that it was the first game of the season, Elliott's performance isn't much cause for concern, though fantasy owners were surely left wanting more. He'll look to improve upon this effort next week against the Giants.