Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Finds end zone in Week 1 win

Elliott carried the ball 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.

There was plenty of uncertainty regarding Elliott's Week 1 workload after he held out for a new contract through all of training camp and the preseason, but while he wound up splitting carries with Tony Pollard, he did a lot more damage with his opportunities -- capping the scoring on the afternoon for Dallas with a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter. Elliott should see his touches return to normal in the coming weeks as he rounds into form, but his floor in the meantime still seems plenty productive.