Elliott rushed 22 times for 96 yards and a touchdown, also adding three receptions (four targets) for 31 yards and another score in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams.

This was about as stereotypical of an Ezekiel Elliott performance as you could get; he gained consistent chunks of yardage (4.4 YPC) and finished right around the century mark, found the end zone twice and caught three passes (3.4 receptions per game in 2019). The 25-year-old didn't show any signs of rust against the Rams' front seven following a shortened training camp and no preseason. Backup Tony Pollard was only able to poach four touches away, making it obvious that Zeke is still one of the few every-down backs left in the league. Elliott should be considered a safe top option heading into Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.