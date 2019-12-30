Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Finds end zone twice in Week 17

Elliott carried the ball 18 times for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for two yards and a second score in Sunday's 47-16 win over Washington.

With the Cowboys' playoff hopes on the line, Elliott came through with another big performance, but it went for naught when the Eagles took care of business against the Giants. The fourth-year running back wraps up 2019 with 1,357 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground, as well as 54 catches on 71 targets for another 420 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas is likely to have a new head coach, and potentially a new offensive scheme, next season, but given the investments Jerry Jones has made both in Elliott and his offensive line, the RB will likely remain a major part of the Cowboys' attack.