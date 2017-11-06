Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Finds end zone versus Chiefs
Elliott carried 27 times for 93 yards in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Chiefs.
Fresh off the latest delay of his impending six-game suspension, Elliott wound up averaging an uninspiring 3.4 yards per carry while managing a long run of just 11 yards. Nevertheless, he still churned out production and scored his fifth touchdown over the last three games on a two-yard plunge in the third quarter. Elliott continues to enjoy a massive workload on a weekly basis, but it remains unclear if and when disciplinary action against him will go into effect. It came out this week that his legal personnel could be working toward a settlement with the league, making his status for next week's game against the Falcons even murkier.
