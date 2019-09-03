Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Flying back to Dallas
Elliott is flying back to the Dallas area, though obstacles remain in discussions for a contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Elliott has been in Cabo San Lucas throughout most of his holdout, briefly returning to the United States at one point in mid-August. His presence in Dallas might hint at the possibility of a Week 1 appearance, but it doesn't mean he's softening his contract demands. Barring a quick deal, Tony Pollard is set to lead the Dallas backfield Sunday against the Giants, with Alfred Morris next up in a reserve role. Given his excellent conditioning and ample experience in the Dallas offense, Elliott theoretically could be cleared to play in a game without logging much time on the practice field.
