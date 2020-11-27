Elliott carries the ball 10 times for 32 yards and caught one of three targets for seven yards in Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington, while also losing a fumble.

It's the sixth fumble in 11 games for Elliott, and the Cowboys have lost possession of five of them, including his giveaway on the second play of the second half Thursday that helped kill any chance Dallas had of keeping the game close. The fifth-year RB is still (barely) on pace for another 1,000-yard campaign, but Elliott just isn't finding the same running room this season behind a Cowboys offensive line gutted by injuries. He faces another tough matchup in Week 13 on the road against the Ravens.