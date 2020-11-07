Elliott (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, could be trending in the wrong direction after the Cowboys elevated fullback Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's never a great sign when a team opts to call up additional depth at a position affected by injuries, but it's difficult to really read too much into this situation since Olonilua is traditionally considered a fullback and thus would only see snaps at running back if a series of unfortunate situations would decimate the team's depth behind Elliott. Complicating matters further is the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, though coach Mike McCarthy seemed to indicate Elliott's status will likely be decided prior to that during a Sunday morning workout. If Elliott were to be ruled out, expect Tony Pollard to take over the bulk of the work for an offense expected to be led by journeyman quarterback Garrett Gilbert against a difficult Steelers defense.