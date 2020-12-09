Elliott rushed 18 times for 77 yards and secured four of six targets for 18 yards in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday night.

Elliott got off to a strong start in the first half but saw his opportunities in the ground game and running room both essentially grind to a halt as the contest wore on. The multi-time Pro Bowler was also a solid presence in the passing game despite not coming up with any big plays through the air, and his reception tally was his highest since Week 6, when he garnered eight grabs versus the Cardinals. Elliott does now have the two highest rushing totals of his second half of the campaign in the last three games, so fantasy managers heading into their playoffs will hope he's able to keep the momentum going in a highly favorable Week 14 road matchup against the Bengals.