Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gearing up for increased workload

Elliott is prepared for more touches Week 2 in Washington, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "I think I'm ready now for a normal workload. Just depends on how (running backs coach Gary Brown) and Kellen (Moore) and coach (Jason) Garrett are feeling on Sunday," Elliott said. "But if they ask me, I'll be able to go out there and do it."

After his holdout ended with a six-year, $90 million extension last Wednesday, Elliott wasn't a workhorse in his first action of the season, earning 37 of 68 offensive snaps (54 percent) in Sunday's win against the Giants. For comparison's sake, he logged less than 80 percent of the snaps on offense one time in 18 chances (including playoffs) in 2018. Elliott was reasonably efficient with his workload, turning 14 touches into 63 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Assuming the Week 2 game plan calls for increased snaps, he'll be a poised for a more familiar role and likely push rookie Tony Pollard further out of the backfield mix.