Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets another restraining order on suspension
Elliott (suspension) was issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday, allowing him to play Sunday at San Francisco, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Typically on the side of the NFL, the Southern District of New York ruled in Elliott's favor this time around. Because Judge Katherine Failla won't return from vacation until the end of the month, Elliott should be able to suit up in both Week 7 and Week 8, pushing off the legal fight for the time being. Elliott will thus handle the ground game for the Cowboys for the rest of October.
