Elliott carried the ball 16 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for three yards in Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants.
He scored Dallas' only TD of the first half on a six-yard run early in the second quarter, and Elliott out-gained Tony Pollard for the first time since Week 6 while leading the club in rushing. The 92 rushing yards were a season high for Zeke, and he's scored six touchdowns over his last four games, although he was sidelined for two games in the middle of that stretch with a sore knee. He appears to be 100 percent healthy ahead of a Week 13 tilt against the Colts.
