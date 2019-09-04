Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets new deal from Dallas

Elliott and the Cowboys agreed Wednesday on a six-year contract extension, a source told Todd Archer of ESPN.com. The extension is worth $90 million and includes $50 million guaranteed, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With the new deal in place, Elliott's holdout looks like it will end. Assuming he is in fact back at practice Wednesday, there's a good chance he'll be able to play Week 1 against the Giants, though how much depends on his conditioning. If Elliott's workload is at all restricted in the season opener, rookie Tony Pollard would likely be the main beneficiary for added snaps.