Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets stay, can play Sunday

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted Elliott a temporary stay of his suspension, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys have been preparing for Elliott to miss Sunday's game, as it seemed he was finally set to begin serving his six-game suspension. It turns out he'll be available for at least one more week, looking to build off a 150-yard, two-score performance in last week's 33-19 win over the Redskins. Per Graziano, Elliott could begin serving the suspension as early as Week 10, with Second Circuit Court judges scheduled to convene next week to hear his request for an injunction that overturns Judge Katherine Failla's ruling to deny Elliott's request for a stay. Friday morning's ruling stems from the emergency motion the NFLPA filed Wednesday.