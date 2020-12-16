Updating a previous report, the Cowboys officially listed Elliott (calf) as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Prior to the session, coach Mike McCarthy told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that Elliott would be limited, with the Cowboys watching him to "see how he responds" from the bruised calf that he played through in Sunday's win over the Bengals. Later, Elliott was spotted doing resistance work with the team's training staff, per Gehlken. Considering he eventually was listed as a non-participant, Elliott was evidently unable to progress to individual or team drills. Elliott has two more chances to get some reps in to prove he's ready for this weekend's game against the 49ers.
