Elliott ran for 49 yards on 19 carries while catching two passes for 32 yards on two targets against Washington on Sunday.

The Washington defense showed a lot of respect to the Dallas ground game Sunday, which was unfortunate for Elliott's fantasy investors but played a big role in why Cooper Rush was able to produce efficiently as a passer in the 25-10 win. Washington succeeded in their attempt to sell out against the run, but that they lost for it shows Elliott did his part in the win. Tony Pollard was similarly held to six yards on eight carries. Unfortunately for Elliott, he gets a potentially tough Week 5 matchup against the Rams.