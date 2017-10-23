Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Has career day Sunday

Elliott rushed 26 times for 147 yards and two TD's to go with one reception for 72 yards and another score in Sunday's victory over the 49ers.

His 219 total yards were a career high, besting his total of 209 from Week 10 of last year, when he also scored three touchdowns. Elliott certainly isn't letting his off-field issues affect his play, as he finished the Cowboys' second and third drives of the day with scores from one and 25 yards out, respectively. Then, on Dallas's first play of the second half, the former Buckeye caught a screen pass and juked and weaved through several San Francisco defenders for his third TD of the day, a 72 yard play. Elliott's fantasy owners will need to be vigilant leading up to Week 8's matchup against Washington since it is possible his suspension could be reinstated by then.