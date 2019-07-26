Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Hasn't joined team

Elliott still isn't with the Cowboys as of Friday morning, but his agents are making progress in discussions for a contract extension, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Although he didn't fly out to Los Angeles with his teammates for the start of training camp, Elliott still has time to report before he's officially considered a holdout. The Cowboys will have their opening meeting for camp Friday afternoon/evening.

More News
Our Latest Stories