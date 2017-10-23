Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Hearing still set for Oct. 30, to play Week 8

The NFL's request for an expedited hearing pertaining to the preliminary injunction of Elliott's suspension has been rejected, ESPN.com reports.

As a result, the running back's hearing will be held Oct. 30 and Elliott will be available to play this coming weekend against Washington. Elliott is coming off a strong game in Week 7, in which he logged 147 yards and two TDs on 26 carries and added a 72-yard receiving score during Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers. Following the team's road game in Week 8, the Cowboys host Kansas City on Nov. 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories