Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Hearing still set for Oct. 30, to play Week 8

The NFL's request for an expedited hearing pertaining to the preliminary injunction of Elliott's suspension has been rejected, ESPN.com reports.

As a result, the running back's hearing will be held Oct. 30 and Elliott will be available to play this coming weekend against Washington. Elliott is coming off a strong game in Week 7, in which he logged 147 yards and two TDs on 26 carries and added a 72-yard receiving score during Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers. Following the team's road game in Week 8, the Cowboys host Kansas City on Nov. 5.