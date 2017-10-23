Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Hearing still slated for Oct. 30

The NFL's request for an expedited hearing pertaining to the preliminary injunction of Elliott's suspension has been rejected, ESPN.com reports.

As a result, the running back's hearing will be held on Oct. 30 and Elliott will be available to play this coming weekend against Washington. Elliott is coming off a strong game in Week 7, in which he logged 147 yards and two TDs on 26 carries and added a 72-yard receiving score Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers. Following the team's road game in Week 8, the Cowboys host Kansas City on Nov. 5.

