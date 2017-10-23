Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Hearing still slated for Oct. 30
The NFL's request for an expedited hearing pertaining to the preliminary injunction of Elliott's suspension has been rejected, ESPN.com reports.
As a result, the running back's hearing will be held on Oct. 30 and Elliott will be available to play this coming weekend against Washington. Elliott is coming off a strong game in Week 7, in which he logged 147 yards and two TDs on 26 carries and added a 72-yard receiving score Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers. Following the team's road game in Week 8, the Cowboys host Kansas City on Nov. 5.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Has career day Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not quite in the clear for Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets another stay on suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May request en banc hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Another injunction attempt likely•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspension reinstated•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...