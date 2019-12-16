Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Huge game against Rams

Elliott carried the ball 24 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of four targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.

That's now back-to-back two-TD performances for Elliott, while the 160 scrimmage yards were a season high as he came through in a big way for those with fantasy shares in him. The fourth-year RB will look to keep rolling next Sunday in Philadelphia with a chance to lock up the NFC East title on the line, against an Eagles defense he gashed for 111 rushing yards and a score in Week 7.