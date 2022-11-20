Elliott (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, remains on track to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of Elliott's status will arrive when the Cowboys' inactive list is posted 90 minutes ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but Pelissero relays that the running back is in line to return after missing two straight games. In his anticipated return, Elliott is slated to play with a brace on his knee, with Pelissero suggesting that fellow running back Tony Pollard will see his share of touches in Week 11 as Elliott is reintroduced to the mix.