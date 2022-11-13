Elliott (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 clash against the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Optimism surrounded Elliott's status earlier in the week, but the veteran running back's outlook seemingly worsened entering the weekend. The Cowboys indicated they'd err on the side of caution if there were any doubts about Elliott's health, and with the first consecutive absence of his career now confirmed, Tony Pollard, who turned in a 131-yard, three-touchdown effort on 14 carries in the lead role against the Bears in Week 8, will once again be in line to help Dallas' backfield versus Green Bay, with Malik Davis and practice-squad callup Qadree Ollison on hand as complementary options. Elliott's next opportunity to take the field will come in a Week 11 clash against the Vikings.
