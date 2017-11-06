Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Injunction hearing set for Thursday
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled the hearing for Elliott's request of an injunction to overturn his six-game suspension for Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Elliott received a temporary stay of his suspension last week that allowed him to play in Sunday's victory over the Chiefs, during which he compiled 93 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. While the running back has yet to miss any of Dallas' eight games to date, that could change Thursday in the event the court rules to deny Elliott's appeal and reinstate the suspension, which federal judge previously Katherine Failla upheld in a Oct. 30 hearing. If the suspension is back in place, Elliott wouldn't be eligible to play until Week 16 against the Seahawks, opening the door for Alfred Morris to step in as the starting running back in the interim.
