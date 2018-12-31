Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Injury had role in Week 17 absence
Head coach Jason Garrett admitted Monday that injuries played a role in Elliott being made inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "He's been banged up a little bit with different parts of his body. We just felt like it was the right thing for him to not be a part of it yesterday. I do think he'll be fresher going forward," Garrett elaborated.
Elliott missed his first game of the season Sunday at a time when the Cowboys had little to play for since the team was already locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed. However, it seems likely the league's leading rusher could have suited up had Dallas had something to gain, especially considering how management allowed quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper to take the field. With a week-plus of rest in tow, Elliott should be back in the fold for the Cowboys' playoff opener Saturday against the Seahawks, though Wednesday's injury report will provide a better indication of his health.
