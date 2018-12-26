Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Intends to play

Elliott said he will play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While he doesn't have final say on the matter, Elliott did at least provide a glimpse into his team's possible logic, note that the Cowboys aren't in the same place they were in 2016 when he was rested for a meaningless Week 17 contest. That iteration of the team had already clinched the No. 1 seed with a 13-2 record, while the 2018 Cowboys are locked in as the No. 6 seed at 9-6. Of course, it will still be a major surprise if Elliott handles his normal workload come Sunday. The early signs point toward an abbreviated appearance, with Rod Smith and Darius Jackson providing backfield relief thereafter.