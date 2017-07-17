Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Involved in incident at Dallas bar
Elliott was involved in an altercation at a Dallas-area bar Sunday, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports.
Details regarding the incident remain scarce, but since no arrest was made, Elliott may not be in any immediate danger of facing discipline from the league office. Nonetheless, it's another poorly timed off-field faux pas for the second-year player, who remains at risk of serving a short suspension to begin the upcoming season while the NFL continues to investigate domestic-violence allegations against the running back dating back to 2016.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: More off-field concerns•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could face short suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: League investigation still ongoing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set for larger receiving workload•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suffers head injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Vikings in Fantasy
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...
-
RB breakdown candidates
Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy are big name running backs, but Dave Richard...
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...