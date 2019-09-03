Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Jones hopeful with regard to contract talks

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Tuesday that there's been some progress made in the team's contract talks with Elliott, while noting that he was "hopeful" to have the running back available for Sunday's season opener, ESPN.com reports.

The report also confirms that Elliott is traveling to Dallas in order to be present to sign on the dotted line if a deal transpires. Previous reports indicated that there were some things to iron out on that front, but it looks like things could heat up in the coming hours.