Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Keeping in shape outside U.S.

Elliott, whose six-game suspension is set to begin with Sunday's game against the Falcons, plans to leave the United States for the next few weeks to clear his head and train, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott's suspension was reinstated Thursday when his request for an injunction to overturn the ban was denied by the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Though the running back will miss his first game of the season Sunday, he's holding out hope that his expedited appeal scheduled for Dec. 1 in New York will revoke the final two games of his suspension, which would allow him to return to action as early as Dec. 10 against the Giants. If the full six-game ban remains in place, however, Elliott wouldn't be eligible to return until Week 16 against the Seahawks. Elliott is unable to practice with the Cowboys until the suspension concludes, but the fact that he's taking proactive measures to stay in shape while he remains away from the team bodes well for his chances of returning to form right away once he's cleared to rejoin Dallas.