Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Legal battle continues
Elliott's representation filed for a stay with the district court that rescinded a temporary restraining order Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Elliott and the NFLPA had 24 hours to respond to Monday's ruling, asking for a decision to be made by 7 PM ET on Wednesday. If the preceding is denied, the NFLPA "will have no choice but to seek relief from the Second Circuit," where an emergency motion for an injunction will be filed, pending appeal. At this time, there may still be a chance Elliott plays Week 9, assuming the needle in the legal battle trends in his direction in the coming days.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Six-game suspension reinstated•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Monday court hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sets career high in carries Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Has career day Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not quite in the clear for Week 8•
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.