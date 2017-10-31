Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Legal battle continues

Elliott's representation filed for a stay with the district court that rescinded a temporary restraining order Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Elliott and the NFLPA had 24 hours to respond to Monday's ruling, asking for a decision to be made by 7 PM ET on Wednesday. If the preceding is denied, the NFLPA "will have no choice but to seek relief from the Second Circuit," where an emergency motion for an injunction will be filed, pending appeal. At this time, there may still be a chance Elliott plays Week 9, assuming the needle in the legal battle trends in his direction in the coming days.