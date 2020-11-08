Elliott (hamstring) has a good chance to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers after looking good in Saturday's workout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys elevated fullback Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad Saturday, which could be a sign that Elliott may not be able to play. However, this report makes it sound like he's trending toward playing after less positive reports early Saturday. Complicating matters further is the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, though coach Mike McCarthy seemed to indicate Elliott's status will likely be decided prior to that during a Sunday morning workout. If Elliott were to be ruled out, expect Tony Pollard to take over the bulk of the work for an offense expected to be led by journeyman quarterback Garrett Gilbert against a difficult Steelers defense.