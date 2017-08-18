Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Likely out Saturday

Elliott (suspension) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Colts, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

There's no reason to risk Elliott's health with his spot cemented atop the running back depth chart. Moreover, it doesn't hurt to get Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris additional reps with the first-team offense in the event all or part of Elliott's six-game suspension is upheld. For the time being, Elliott's representatives will prepare for an Aug. 29 hearing in front of arbiter Harold Henderson.