Elliott isn't expected to suit up for any of the Cowboys' preseason games, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "This is my seventh year (in the NFL). I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Broncos and Chargers)," Elliott said this week.

The decision to hold Elliott out of exhibition action isn't a surprising one, especially considering he played through a knee injury most of last year. The 27-year-old appears to be fully healthy in camp and ready to rebound after posting a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry and a career-low 58.9 rushing yards per game in 2021, but Zeke is only 62 touches short of 2,000 for his career and it's fair to wonder exactly how much tread he has left on his tires.