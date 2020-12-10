Elliott (calf) was limited at Thursday's walk-through, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Speaking to Jon Machota of The Athletic on Thursday, Elliott relayed that he's dealing a calf contusion. "I'm sure it's gonna be sore during the game," Elliott added. "I don't think it will limit me much at all." He's averaging a shade more than 20 touches per game this season, but with back-to-back limited practices so far this week the training staff clearly is curtailing how much he can do before Sunday's game at Cincinnati. Friday's injury report may clear up Elliott's status for Week 14.
