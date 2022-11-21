Elliott (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The Cowboys held a walkthrough Monday, so the injury report is simply an estimate. Given Elliott returned from a two-game absence and saw 16 touches Sunday, it's a positive sign to see him participate at all the following day. Despite the injury designation, the veteran running back doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing the Thanksgiving tilt against the Giants, but he'll likely continue splitting carries with Tony Pollard, who's been lights out over the last three weeks.
