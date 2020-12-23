Elliott (calf) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Monday that Elliott has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Eagles and the running back's looming practice participation Wednesday would appear to boost that possibility. If he's not cleared for the contest, however, Tony Pollard would be in line to head Dallas' Week 16 backfield, backed up by Rico Dowdle.
