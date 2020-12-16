Elliott (calf) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott is dealing with a calf contusion, but the report notes that coach Mike McCarthy doesn't think the running back's issue worsened in this past Sunday's win over Bengals. Last week, Elliott was limited at practice and approached Week 14 action listed as questionable, but ultimately he was able to suit up, logging 32 of a possible snaps on offense, which yielded him 12 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 11 yards.
