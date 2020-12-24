Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott (calf) will be in "limited-practice mode" Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Assuming the Cowboys' official practice report matches McCarthy's comments, Elliott will be listed as a limited participant for the second day in a row. After sitting out the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the 49ers, Elliott said that his bruised calf is feeling much better this week, leaving him optimistic that he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Eagles. If active for the contest, Elliott should step back into his usual starting role, though the gap in the distribution of the snaps and touches between him and Tony Pollard could become more narrow after Pollard shined as the lead back Week 15 (12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, six receptions for 63 yards on nine targets).