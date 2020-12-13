Elliot carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards in Week 14 against the Bengals. He added two receptions for 11 yards.

Elliot split carries evenly with Tony Pollard, who drew 11 rushes and also added two receptions. In addition to the limited volume, Elliot was largely held under wraps and logged just two rushes of five or more yards. Elliot was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to a calf injury, which may have encouraged the Cowboys to limit his workload in a game they controlled. Monitoring Elliot's practice participation leading into the team's Week 15 matchup against the 49ers could be an indication of his expected workload.