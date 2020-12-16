Elliott (calf) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott is dealing with a calf contusion, but the report notes that coach Mike McCarthy doesn't think the running back aggravated the injury in Sunday's win over Bengals. Listed as questionable ahead of that contest, Elliott suited up and proceeded to play 32 snaps while finishing with 12 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 11 yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Goes down as a non-participant•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Limited to 14 touches•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suiting up in Cincinati•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Remains on track for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Should be fine Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Limited at walk-through•