Elliott (calf) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott is dealing with a calf contusion, but the report notes that coach Mike McCarthy doesn't think the running back aggravated the injury in Sunday's win over Bengals. Listed as questionable ahead of that contest, Elliott suited up and proceeded to play 32 snaps while finishing with 12 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

More News