Elliott (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Elliott appears to have picked up a hamstring issue during Sunday night's loss to the Eagles, during which he carried the ball 19 times for 63 yards and hauled in one pass for 10 yards. The 25-year-old bellcow will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice participation, so there's not yet real reason for concern about his Week 9 availability, though Tony Pollard could siphon away additional touches if Elliott's hamstring issue lingers into the weekend. He's now failed to eclipse 4.0 yards per carry in back-to-back games, and will face the tall task of overcoming a tough Pittsburgh defense with either Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert under center on Sunday.
