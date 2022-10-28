Elliott (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Chicago, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Cowboys want to see Elliott on Saturday before ruling him out, but everything points in that direction with the team heavily favored to beat the Bears ahead of a Week 9 bye. Elliott didn't practice at all this week, and his role likely would be scaled back in the unlikely event he plays. Tony Pollard is expected to get the start, with Malik Davis and/or Qadree Ollison coming up from the practice squad to provide depth.
