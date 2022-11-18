Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy and team president Jerry Jones both said Friday that they expect Elliott to play. The running back was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, and potential outcomes for Sunday include being active but handling a lesser role than he's accustomed to. The Cowboys and Vikings are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with Tony Pollard likely taking on a large workload in the event Elliott is inactive for a third straight game. The Cowboys apparently don't expect that to happen, but fantasy managers should still keep an eye on the situation given Elliott's injury designation and limited practice participation.