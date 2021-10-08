Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Elliott closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday's session. He never sounded especially worried about his knee, noting Wednesday that he'd be able to play through any pain or discomfort. That still seems likely to be the case, but Zeke's fantasy managers would nonetheless be wise to look for confirmation ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.