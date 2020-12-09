Elliott was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with a calf injury, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Elliott previously played through a hamstring injury this season, so another lower-body issue doesn't seem like a huge concern, especially considering he would have got in some work if the Cowboys held a formal practice Wednesday. He'll look to prove the health of his calf during the team's two remaining sessions this week before Dallas matches up with Cincinnati on Sunday.