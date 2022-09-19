Elliott carried the ball 15 times for 53 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.
He also caught one of two targets but lost four yards on the reception. Zeke led Dallas in rushing yards but was less effective than Tony Pollard, who gained 98 scrimmage yards and a TD on 13 touches. Elliott has yet to have a breakout performance in 2022, but he could get his chance in Week 3 against a Giants defense that just got gashed for 102 yards and a 6.8 YPC by Christian McCaffrey.
