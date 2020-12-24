Elliott (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
During the open part of Thursday's session, Elliott was spotted doing resistance work with the Cowboys' training staff, which has been the norm for the running back of late. He proceeded to back up coach Mike McCarthy's assertion from earlier Thursday that Elliot was slated to be in "limited-practice mode," per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Elliott has mentioned this week that his bruised calf is "way better than last week," but because of the cap placed on his practice reps so far, he may have a few more hurdles to pass before Dallas deems him able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles.
